Fan Asks Kangana to Credit PM Modi for Tejas’s Dialogue, Actress Responds

Mumbai: With her forthcoming film “Tejas,” which will be released in theaters on October 27, Bollywood’s Queen Kangana Ranaut is ready to command the big screen.

The attractive diva will be portrayed as an Air Force officer for the first time in her career.

On October 8, the film’s creators unveiled the trailer, and fans can’t wait for the film’s debut. A feisty Kangana is ready to take on Pakistan in the movie, which has excellent potential.

But one line from the movie is becoming very popular. A line from the movie, “Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahin,” has gone viral on social media. Although Kangana delivers the language in the film, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined the phrase.

A supporter requested Kangana to acknowledge PM Modi for the dialogue and posted a video of the PM saying it. “Bharat kisiko chhedta nahin,” Prime Minister Modi says in the viral video, “agar koi bharat ko chhede toh Bharat usse chhodta nahin hai.”

The user said, “Don’t forget to give credit to Modiji as a dialogue writer for Tejas,” after sharing the PM’s video.

Ha ha credit toh definitely banta hai 😁🙏✈️🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/qqc7o0No5t — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2023

Soon after the video was posted, Kangana replied, “Ha ha credit toh definitely banta hai.”

Tejas Gill, a brave and dedicated female IAF officer, is committed to protecting the country at all costs in the movie directed by the “Uri: The Surgical Strike” team. The Tejas, one of India’s first indigenous fighter jets, are featured in this, the country’s first air combat movie.

Vishak Nair, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Anshul Chauhan play significant roles in the Ronnie Screwala-produced movie.