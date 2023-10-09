Discussion between Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association and CMO ‘fruitful’

Bhubaneswar: While the All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA) has called for an indefinite bus state-wide strike from October 10 to press for the fulfillment of their various demands, a Discussion between bus owners’ association and CMO was held at Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell in Bhubaneswar.

Later, following the meeting, association secretary Debendra Sahu said that the Discussion between Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association and CMO was ‘fruitful’.

Odisha Congress on Monday announced its support for the indefinite state-wide strike called by the Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association from October 10 in protest against the State government’s Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme.Announcing the decision, Odisha Pradesh Congress Chief Sarat Pattanayak came down heavily on the Chief Minister and questioned the launching of the scheme by the state government.

Odisha government has launched the LAccMI scheme to run buses from panchayats to blocks, blocks to district headquarters, and from the districts to the state capital. The first phase of operation started on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti in the undivided Koraput district.However, the bus owners have alleged that the LAccMI scheme will affect the income of over 8,000 private bus owners and 14,000 employees and their families.