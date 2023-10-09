Assembly election schedule for 5 states announced; Details here

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for Assembly election in five states to be held next month. The poll body announced the dates for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. Mizoram will go to polls on November 7 while Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases — on November 7 and 17. Elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30. The Results will be declared on December 3

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh will elect legislators from 230 constituencies while the Congress- governed Rajasthan Assembly comprises 200 seats. In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi will face off against BJP and the Congress over 119 Assembly seats. In the 90-seat Chhattisgarh assembly, Congress is all set to fight the BJP while both the parties will attempt to get a foothold in the 40-seat Assembly of Mizoram, currently led by the Mizo National Front.

Schedule For Election

Mizoram: Date of poll November 7

Chhattisgarh: Election will be held in 2 phases, first phase on Nov 7 and 17

Madhya Pradesh: November 17

Rajasthan: November 23

Telangana: November 30Date of Counting of Votes: December 3

Entire election process to be completed by December 5, 2023

Key Highlights

Total 1.77 lakh polling stations to be set up in 679 assembly constituencies

17,734 model polling booths, 621 polling stations to be managed by PwD staff and over 8,000 polling stations will be managed by women.

Around 60 lakh first time voters (1 8-19 years) will exercise their franchise in 5 states.

15.39 lakh young voters are eligible to participate in elections due to amendment on qualifying dates.2,900 polling booths will be managed by youth to inspire young voters.