Fake Messages In Name Of CJI Chandrachud Go Viral On Social Media

New Delhi: The public relations office of the Supreme Court on Monday said social media posts that claimed that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud urged the public to protest against the authorities were “fake, ill-intended and mischievous”.

Several messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp used a file image of CJI Chandrachud with a fictitious statement that he had appealed to the public to unite and take to the streets to fight for their rights against the ‘dictatorial government’. The fake quote was shared in Hindi and English.

In a statement, the public relations office of the court said “It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (invoking the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated.”

“The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous. No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities”, office added.