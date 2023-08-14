Must-have monsoon delicacies from different parts of India

India’s food culture is diverse and rich in every way. Each has a unique taste of Indian monsoon foods irrespective of the state or city.

What can offer a better blend of warmth and comfort than some flavourful monsoon delicacies? From piping hot bhajiya dipped in pudina chutney to the soothing warmth of a steaming bowl of khichdi, monsoon delicacies never fail to offer on a rainy day. The seasonal treats like samosas, pakoras, and bhutta(corn) along with freshly brewed tea also bring a sense of nostalgia to many of us.

Archita, a food blogger and home chef says, “For me, monsoon season brings a sense of excitement and creativity in crafting comforting dishes that complement the chilly weather, such as aromatic soups, flavourful curries, and delectable desserts with seasonal fruits. I use locally available fruits and fresh vegetables to create regional delicacies as well. This brings a burst of joy to our taste buds with their unique textures and aromas. I use 100%* natural action fruit and vegetable wash like ITC Nimwash to clean my fruits and vegetables, this helps to remove pesticides and germs to keep vegetable’s as clean as possible. My family relishes my monsoon specials and it is a heartwarming and pleasant time in the kitchen for me.”

Here are some monsoon delicacies savoured across India:

Khichdi

Khichdi is a light-hearted dish of rice and lentils consumed across India. There are different varieties of khichdi consumed in various states of India. Moong dal khichdi, Panch Dhan khichdi, Sweet Potato khichdi and Toovar dal khichdi are some popular khichdis.

Poha

Poha is not only a beloved Indian monsoon delicacy but also the most popular breakfast dish. Flattened rice is transformed into a flavourful delight with spices, peanuts, and aromatic herbs, offering a light and satisfying meal perfect for rainy days. Like khichdi, poha also is prepared differently in different parts of India. Red rice poha, Bengali poha, Maharashtrian Kanda poha, and Khara Avalakki (Karnataka style poha) are some of the different types of pohas eaten in different states of India.

Pakoda

An inevitable monsoon delicacy pakodas have a crisp exterior with delectable fillings inside creating a symphony of flavours. These deep-fried fritters are a cherished comfort, inviting gatherings and enhancing the cosiness of rainy days. Pakodas can be made with different items like spinach, cauliflower, soya bean, and onion pakodas are popular in India.

Aloo Tikki

Aloo tikki is a street food favourite, a medley of mashed potatoes and spices, lovingly shaped into patties and crisped to golden perfection, offering a delightful blend of textures and a burst of flavours in every bite. The satisfying blend of flavours makes this everyone’s favourite monsoon snack.