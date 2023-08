3 Fire Service, 2 Home Guards & 1 Civil Defence Personnel from Odisha to get President’s Medals on I-Day 2023

Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Three Fire personnel and three Home Guards & Civil Defence personnel have been selected to receive President’s Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Services Medals.

President’s Medal for Gallantry and President’s Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards on Republic Day and Independence Day each year.

On the occasion of Independence Day, 2023, 53 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals. Out of these, President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 03 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 01 personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

A fireman from Odisha, Hemanta Kumar Sethi will receive Fire Service Medal for Gallantry.

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to 8 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 41 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.

Pramod Chandra Bhunya, Station Officer and Purusottam Kunar, Leading Fireman from Odisha will receive Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

In addition, 48 personnel/volunteers are also awarded Home Guards & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2023. Of these, President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service are awarded to 05 personnel/volunteers and 43 personnel/volunteers respectively.

Home Guard Simanchal Nayak, Platoon Commander Gayatri Singh, and Volunteer Nrusingha Prasad Mohapatra (Civil Defence) from Odisha will receive Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal For Meritorious Service.