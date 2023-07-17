“Fake Doctor” claiming to be specialist at AIIMS arrested in Ganjam

Ganjam: The police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly running a clinic without an authorised degree and treating patients at Dengausta under Sanakhemundi block in Ganjam district.

The accused has been identified as Subhrajit Panda of Sandha village in Dhenkanal district. He has been treating people posing as the specialist doctor of AIIMS Delhi and Bhubaneswar.

According to the information, the Digapahandi police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) visited Babul Clinic two days ago. The doctor had failed to satisfy the cops when they questioned him on his MBBS degree and his registration number.

Reportedly, the accused who studied till Plus 2 had opened two clinics at Sanakhemundi in Ganjam and Ranihat in Cuttack.

During investigations, the police found that the degree, which Panda used on his preamp-scriptions, was fake. He also failed to produce any authentic document to support his degree.

After his arrest, the cops conducted raids at the fake doctor’s rented house in Sanakhemundi, the clinic at Ranihat in Cuttack and his residence in the city.