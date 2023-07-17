Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train coach catches fire

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi on Monday morning. The fire broke out when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

There were 20-22 passengers in the coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. No injury to anyone was reported in the incident, the official told PTI.

Some railway staffers noticed the fire at around 6.45 am in the battery box of C-12 coach following which the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train was immediately stopped between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district, he said.

The fire broke out in the battery box of one of the coaches on the Vande Bharat Express at Kurwai Kethora station. A team of fire brigade officials were immediately called to the spot and all passengers were safely evacuated. Railway staff was conducting the repair work.