Fake currency racket busted in Kalahandi, 3 arrested

Bhawanipatna: The police on Thursday busted a fake Currency note racket with the arrest of three persons in Kalahandi district.

The accused have been identified as Santosh Bhoi from Bhawanipatna, Kanha Mohapatra from Borda and Mantu Chandan from Rajinpur area in the district.

According to initial reports, the gang allegedly ran a fake currency printing unit and circulated them in the area.

On being informed, the police raided the spot and arrested them. A note printing machine, bundles of Rs. 500 fake currency notes, paper cutters, printing papers used to print the notes and three mobile phones were seized from their possession.

A case has been filed in this connection and further probe into the incident has been launched.