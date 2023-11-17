17 get life term for burning couple to death on suspicion of Sorcery in Jajpur

Jajpur: At least 17 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment regarding a case of burning alive a couple to death over suspicion of practicing sorcery.

The incident had taken place at Nimapali village under Kalinganagar Police limits on 20th July 2020. The accused barged into the house of the couple, identified as Shaila Balmuj and Sambari Balmuj and attacked them on sorcery suspicion. Later, they set the house of the couple on fire in which the man and his wife were charred to death.

The police had registered a case against the 17 villagers and arrested them for their involvement in this crime. A fine of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on each convict.