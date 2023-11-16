Explosion At Steel Plant In Rourkela; 1 Labourer Dead, 2 Injured

Rourkela: A 30-year-old labourer died and two others sustained critical injuries in an explosion at Kalunga Steel Plant in Rourkela.

The deceased has been identified as Chinmaya Behera, a resident of Jajpur district. The other two injured labourers Parameswar Kishan and Abhishek Kumar have been admitted to the hospital.

As per the sources, the explosion occurred around midnight. The reason behind the explosion is yet to be discovered. However, it is suspected that the leakage in the gas pipelines inside the plant may have caused this blast.

On being informed, the officials and technical experts rushed to the incident spot and launched an investigation to find out the exact reason behind the explosion.