Pro-Khalistanis in Canada threaten to disrupt routine activities of India’s missions

Toronto: After protests at a routine life certificate camp organised by India’s consulate in Vancouver, pro-Khalistan elements have threatened to disrupt similar activities in the future.

India’s consulate in Vancouver held a consular camp for issuing life certificate to the Indian government pensioners. The venue was the Khalsa Diwan Society’s gurdwara in Abbotsford in British Columbia.

However, protesters gathered outside the gurdwara and later consulate officials had to be escorted out by local police. That underscored the point made by India earlier about work by its high commission and consulates being impeded by pro-Khalistan groups.

The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has said that “wherever” India officials go, pro-Khalistani elements will attempt to “hold them accountable”.

“Pro-Khalistan Sikhs are going to challenge Indian diplomats since they are setting up spy network under the cover of community programmes,” SFJ’s general-counsel Gurpatwant Pannun said in a statement.

SFJ released posters on Wednesday threatening to “shut down” such camps that are scheduled to be held in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on November 18 and 19. The venue for one is a gurdwara while the other two are to be held at Hindu temples. A similar poster was also issued for the Metro Vancouver region, where such camps are scheduled on November 19 at two gurdwaras. It lists another camp to be held at a school in Saskatoon, in the province of Saskatchewan.