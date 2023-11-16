Nana Patekar breaks silence on viral slap video

Mumbai; Actor Nana Patekar has issued a clarification on the viral video of him smacking a selfie-seeking fan during the shooting of a film. Nana Patekar said the sequence was a part of the film he was shooting for but did not know the boy he slapped was not part of the crew. Nana Patekar also apologised for what he said was a “misunderstanding”, while asserting that he has never denied selfies to his fans and “will never do anything like this”.

“I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don’t do this. This happened by mistake. If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me. I will never do anything like this,” Nana Patekar said.

The video circulating on the internet is from Varanasi where the 72-year-old actor is shooting for his next feature film “Journey” with filmmaker Anil Sharma. In the 10-second clip, Nana Patekar is seen getting ready to shoot a scene when a fan comes close to him and tries to click a selfie. A visibly upset Nana Patekar smacked the boy on the back of his head and a guard, who was standing close to the actor, grabbed the young fan by his neck and escorts him away.

The viral video of Nana Patekar slapping a boy who came to take a selfie with the actor had triggered an uproar among netizens.