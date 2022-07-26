Elephant Shot At By Poachers In Cuttack

Cuttack: An elephant was shot at by poachers at Nuagarh forest of Narsinghpur in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday.

Reportedly, efforts to tranquillize the pachyderm for treatment are underway by the forest department officials.

It is pertinent to mention that Earlier on June 7, a bullet-hit elephant was spotted groaning and struggling in pain and battling for life in the Narasinghpur area.

Thereafter, the tusker had been found roaming around the forest of Narasinghpur with some devastating bullet wounds. Later according to reports, the elephant succumbed to those wounds.