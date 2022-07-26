India Logs 14,830 New Covid-19 Cases And 36 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 14,830 fresh COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in last 24 hours. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,110.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (July 26), the country saw a total of 18,159 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.47 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,32,46,829.

The active cases have declined to 1,47,512 and the daily positivity rate stands at 3.48 per cent. Positivity rate at 3.5%, recovery rate is 98.47% & mortality rate is 1.20%.