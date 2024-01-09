Elderly Woman Critical In Wild Boar Attack In Kandhamal

Kandhamal: An elderly woman was critically injured by the attack of a wild boar in Bandhuli village in Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Bandai Kahanr of the same village under Phiringia panchayat of Gochhapada block in the district.

As per reports, the boar attacked the woman while she has gone to the nearby forest to attend a call of nature. She was seriously injured by the boar attack. Hearing the screaming, the villagers rushed to her and rescued her. She was immediately admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Phulbani.