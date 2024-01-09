SPOILER ALERT! Single’s Inferno 3 On Netflix Comes To An End, Know The Final Couples

Seoul: In 2023, Netflix’s series Single’s Inferno made its highly anticipated return for a third season. This season was filled with big personalities, particularly Lee Gwan Hee, and a multitude of controversies due to the “controversial” behavior of some contestants.

On January 9, the final episode finally aired, leaving netizens eagerly awaiting the fate of the contestants and whether they would find love on the island. All the contestants gathered together for the final decisions.

The first person to learn their fate was fan favorite Jin Seok, leaving the other contestants shocked as the female contestants who had chosen him had to approach him. In the end, Jin Seok chose Min Young, and they walked off together hand in hand, much to the excitement of the cast and contestants.

The next choice brought a change as Kim Gyu Ri stepped forward to discover her fate. Many were uncertain about what would happen with Gyu Ri, but their happiness was evident when Min Kyu made his way to her, and they walked off hand in hand.

Si Eun was the next to learn her fate, and for the first time in the episode, a contestant faced two choices as both Won Ik and Min Woo approached her. Ultimately, Si Eun followed her heart after conversing with the contestants and chose Min Woo.

It was not surprising that the hosts were shocked, as this was the first couple to leave together who hadn’t been to Paradise together.

Next up was Lee Gwan Hee, who had been a source of entertainment throughout the season, both in positive and negative ways. He had been uncertain about who he wanted to be with for much of the season. However, netizens could easily see the connection he had with Hye Seon.

Gwan Hee’s popularity was evident when three girls approached him: Min Ji, Ha Jeong, and Hye Seon.

Considering their chemistry throughout the series, netizens were not surprised when Gwan Hee chose Hye Seon. Despite his “red flags,” netizens believe that Hye Seon is the only person who can keep Gwan Hee in check.

Gwan Hee shared that it was their chats and emotional connection that made Hye Seon unforgettable for him.

As the contestants made their way back, Ha Bin revealed that his pick had been Ha Jeong but sadly, along with Min Ji and Won Ik would be leaving the island alone.