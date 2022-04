Elderly Man Stabbed To Death By Daughter-In-Law In Balasore

Balasore: A 75-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his daughter-in-law. The incident was reported from Kakabarai village in Barapal panchayat under Remuna police limits in Balasore district.

The deceased person has been identified as Raghunath Jena.

On being informed, Remuna police reached the spot and detained the accused woman for interrogation. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.