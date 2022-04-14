Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have dropped the first teaser from the film and announced the release date on Thursday.

Taking to social media, Kiara Advani dropped a glimpse of the comedy horror film. Sharing the teaser, Kiara tweeted, “The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready? Teaser out now!” Whereas, Kartik tweeted, “#RoohBaba is coming Beware #Manjulika !!”

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios, is scheduled to hit the screens on 20 May, 2022.