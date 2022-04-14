Two Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap In Athagarh

Athagarh: At least two persons including a minor girl were killed while two others sustained injuries in a road mishap over the T Bridge of Gopinathpur village under Badamba Police limits of Cuttack district.

The deceased have been identified as Akshay Kumar Nayak and 10-year-old Supriya Jena.

According to reports, the incident took place while one Bharat Jena of Nayagarh district was crossing the T Bridge with his daughter Supriya when his bike collided with Akshaya’s bike, which was coming from the opposite side. Subsequently, Akshaya and Supriya died on the spot.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to Badamba Hospital. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.