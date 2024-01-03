Eight Members Of Notorious ‘Pahadi Gang’ Held In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate of police have arrested eight members of a notorious ‘Pahadi gang’ in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. All the accused hail from Jharkhand.

Based on an intelligence input, the team of cops conducted a raid in the area and apprehended the accused persons. Also, the police have seized 22 mobile phones, Rs. 1,30,000 cash from their possessions.

As per sources, the gang used to loot passengers in the Mo Bus and in other areas of Bhubaneswar. They used to steal the mobile phones from people, hack the UPI and steal money from their bank accounts.

It is worth mentioning that several cases have been registered against these accused persons in the police stations of Odisha and other states.