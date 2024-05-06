TPCODL Introduces Transformer Monitoring Units (TMU) for Enhanced Customer Service and Power Reliability in the twin city

Bhubaneswar: TPCODL, a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, continually strives to enhance customer service through advanced technological solutions. TPCODL has recently introduced state of art “Transformer Monitoring Unit” (TMU) at our 33/11kV primary substations in the twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. This TMU provides an exceptional combination of monitoring, control and communications in a compact package. This equipment provides real-time and/or historical information about the transformer parameters like Voltage, Current, Gases, On Load Tap Changer, Oil and Winding Temperature.

Transformer Monitoring Units shall also help in the early identification of a fault evolution and avoid catastrophic failure of capital-intensive 33/11kV power transformers. These TMUs replace the traditional panel switches, temperature gauges and latching relays. They are designed to raise/lower the voltage automatically without any human intervention thus helping in providing quality power to all customers. TPCODL has so far installed 50 TMUs in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. These TMUs are integrated with SCADA and can be monitored and controlled from the Power System Control Center located in Kalyani Complex, Bhubaneswar.

In reference to this initiative, Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO, of TPCODL, said, “The introduction of Transformer Monitoring Units marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize power distribution. These TMUs embody our persistent dedication to providing impeccable service to our valued customers. We believe this innovative technology will greatly enhance the reliability and efficiency of our network, ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality power for communities throughout Odisha.”