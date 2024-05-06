Odisha CM’s Chopper Fails To Land In Bhubaneswar Due To Bad Weather; Diverted To Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s helicopter was unable to make a landing in Bhubaneswar due to bad weather and was forced to make an emergency landing at Jharsuguda airport today.

According to sources, the CM and 5T chairman V K Pandian boarded the aircraft at Khariar. His chopper, however, hovered for around 30 minutes but failed to land in Bhubaneswar due to bad weather conditions around 3:00 -3:30 pm. It was then diverted to Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda, from where it took off after around 20 minutes.

“A helicopter carrying the CM was coming from Utkela airstrip to Bhubaneswar. It couldn’t land here due to strong wind caused by Nor’wester activity. So they diverted to Jharsuguda. However, the weather situation in Bhubaneswar has improved and they have taken off from the Jharsuguda and may land here anytime soon,” said Prasanna Pradhan, director of Bhubaneswar airport.