Man Attempts To Kill Wife After Failing In One-Sided Love With Her Elder Sister

Bhubaneswar: After failing in one-sided love with his wife’s elder sister, a man attempted to remove the obstacle by trying to killing his wife in Bhubaneswar. The man hit the woman’s scooty with his pick-up van and dragged her for about 500 meters in Infocity area of the capital city.

According to sources, the accused identified as Akshay Kumar Behera was in one-sided love with the elder sister of victim. However, due to this, there were disputes between the two families. Reportedly, the accused had also threatened the victim of killing her.

Reportedly, on Saturday evening, when the woman was returning home on her scooty, the accused came in a pick-hut and hit the scooty. Furthermore, he dragged her for about 500 meters. The locals present at the scene tried to stop the accused and nabbed him.

On being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The cops have also seized the scooty and the pick-up van and initiated a detailed probe into the matter.