Is Rishab Shetty playing lord Shiva in Kantara Chapter 1?

Hombale Films is unquestionably one of the most prestigious content creators in Indian film. The prominent production firm has provided mainstream audiences with a range of entertainment, including KGF Chapters 1 and 2 and the global phenomenon Kantara. All of the films that came under the production house drew enormous crowds to the theaters and were well received by the general public. While the production company is currently ruling the box office with the biggest film ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Baahubali star Prabhas and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel their recently announced ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ also continued to be the topic of discussion among the masses and they are eagerly looking forward to watching the film.

It is a well-known fact that since the makers dropped the teaser, the fans and the audiences have left everyone stunned with the scale, the way it has been presented, and the look and incredible transformation of director-actor Rishab Shetty. Since the teaser dropped several speculations were doing round in the masses and it is being speculated that Rishab Shetty might be seen playing the divine Lord Shiva in the much-awaited sequel. It is to be noted that the character of Rishab in the first part ‘Kantara’ is named Shiva and since it is being reported that the film is a prequel to the predecessor, the chances are high that we might get to see Rishab Shetty playing Lord Shiva in the much-awaited film.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has arrived with Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire on the big screens, which features Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.