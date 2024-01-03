‘Dear Purusha’ Becomes First Odia Movie To Feature At Times Square

Bhubaneswar: Odia film “Dear Purusha”, directed by renowned director Jiit Chakraborty and produced by Jhilik Motion Pictures, has etched its name in history as the first Odia film to grace the prominent Times Square billboard in New York City.

“Dear Purusha” intricately delves into the intricacies of the lives of six couples, offering a compelling portrayal of men as they navigate the intricate web of societal expectations and familial challenges. At the narrative’s core is Chitrangada, a valiant warrior advocating for men’s perspectives, leaving audiences in suspense about the unfolding quest for justice.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring renowned actors, including Choudhury Jayprakash Das, Maheswata Ray, Siddhant Mohapatra, Jhilik Bhattacharjee, Nitu Singh, Samresh Routray, Pinky Pradhan, Bobby Mishra, B.M. Baisali, Devasis Patra, Anuradha Panigrahi, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Divya Mohanty, Partha Sarathi Ray, Ananya Mishra, Kuna Tripathy, Sukanth Rath, Rabi Mishra, Ipshita, Rakhee and others.