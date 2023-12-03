ECoR Opens Crisis Management Cell For Cyclone Michaung

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has done preparations and groundwork for managing Cyclone Michaung and its effects in the jurisdiction.

Taking advantage of early meteorological forecasts and the experiences of earlier management of disasters, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and the Railway Track, if affected by cyclone Michaung.

Round the Clock Disaster Management Cell has been opened at ECoR HQs at Rail Sadan and Divisional Headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur.

ECoR General Manager, Manoj Sharma has advised officials to remain alert with continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations and early mobilization of resources for quick restoration of track, signalling system and OHE installations etc.

Helpline Numbers:

Bhubaneswar: 0674 – 2301525, 2301626, 2303060,

Visakhapatnam – (To be active from tomorrow morning & numbers to be informed accordingly).

Khurda Road – (To be active from tomorrow morning & numbers to be informed accordingly).

Cancellation of Trains:

In addition to yesterday’s notification, some more trains have been cancelled considering the cyclone situation.

These trains are…