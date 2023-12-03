PM Modi greets people after poll results in MP, Rajasthan & Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for their unwavering support in the Assembly Elections 2023.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, “We bow to the Janta Janardhan”.

“I thank the people of these states for their unwavering support and assure them that we will keep working tirelessly for their well-being,” he said.

“A special thanks to the hardworking Party Karyakartas. Each of them is exemplary! They have worked tirelessly and highlighted our development agenda among the people.”

In Madhya Pradesh, out of 230, the BJP is leading on 138 seats and has already won 28. In Chhattisgarh, it is leading on 55 seats and has won 1 out of 90 seats.

In Rajasthan, the party is leading in 59 seats and has won 56 seats. In total, they have either won or are leading on 115 out of 199 seats.

In Telangana, the BJP is leading on a total of 8 out of 119 seats.

PM Modi also thanked the people of Telangana for their increasing support. He added that this trend will continue in times to come.

“Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable, we will keep working for people,” he said.

Trends indicate that the BJP is likely to win all three states in the Hindi heartland, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.