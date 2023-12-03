Cyclone Michaung: NCMC meets to review preparedness

New Delhi: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met today to review the preparedness of State governments and Central Ministries/ Departments for impending Cyclone Michaung in the Bay of Bengal.

Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the Committee about the current status of cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’. The Cyclonic Storm over southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1630 hours IST today over the same region near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 82.2°E, about 260 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 250 km southeast of Chennai, 380 km south-southeast of Nellore, 490 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 500 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by 4th December forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of 5thDecember as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Cabinet Secretary emphasized that states concerned must take up all necessary precautionary measures in the backdrop of the latest forecast by IMD. He stressed that it must be ensured that there is no loss of life and evacuation from vulnerable areas is completed well in time.

Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry and Special Chief Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh apprised the committee of the preparatory measures being taken. The committee was informed that low lying areas have been identified and evacuation of people to relief centers has started. Alerts are being issued in local languages through SMS and weather bulletins. Fishermen and vessels at sea have returned to safety. Essential commodities have been stocked. Local administration has deployed sufficient number of officials for 24/7 supervision and monitoring of the situation.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 08additional teams have been kept in reserve. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircrafts have been kept on standby.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the Central Agencies and Governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, Cabinet Secretary stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken. He said that the aim should be to avoid any loss of life and minimize damage to property. Evacuation should be completed timely. He also directed that timely alerts should be sent in local languages.

Cabinet Secretary directed Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Indian Coast Guard that all boats/ vessels and manpower deployed at offshore installations should be moved to risk free area immediately. He assured the Governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry that sufficient number of NDRF teams shall be deployed as per requirement and all Central agencies are available for any assistance.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Puducherry, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh, Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Additional Secretary, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Member Secretary NDMA, DG IMD, DG Coast Guard, CISC IDS, IG NDRF and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs.