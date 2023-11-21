E-Office Launched In 52 Govt Offices Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Pradip Kumar Jena launched E-Office in 52 Government Offices including 41 Subordinate Offices of the Directorate of Fisheries; Startup Odisha: OSIC Ltd.; MS Law University; Rajendra University; Odisha Coal & Power Ltd.; Animal Disease Research Institute; Veterinary Officers’ Training Institute; Odisha Livestock Resource Development Society; Frozen Semen Bank & Odisha Biological Product Institute today, at Lokaseba Bhawan. It is worth mentioning here that e-Office has been implemented in 1016 offices in Odisha.

E-Office is a Mission Mode Project under the National e-Governance Programme of the Government. E-Office is developed by the National Informatics Centre and implemented by CMGI in Odisha with an objective to usher in more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes. E-Office is built as a single reusable system by bringing together independent functions and systems under a single framework to enhance transparency, increase accountability and transform the government work culture and ethics.

This software is designed with the objective of abolishing the movement of hard copies within an organization and integrating various unrelated activities within an organization. The software is based on open technologies and web-based platforms, which is user-friendly and easy to use. The user can access the system using a standard Internet browser such as Internet Explorer or Netscape after necessary authentication. The complete system works with a centralized back-end database to store the necessary structured information, keyed in by the user. In Odisha e-Office has been implemented in 836 Government offices, to operate office functions remotely. e-Office is being implemented under the 5T initiative of the General Administration & Public Grievances Department.

In his welcome address, Satya Priya Rath, IAS, Executive Director, CMGI told “Online processing of files is one of the key elements of bringing efficiency and transparency in the business process of government. The government of Odisha is one of the front runners in the country in the use of digital technology for file processing through the successful implementation of OSWAS. However, it will not be possible for OSWAS to reach each and every Office of the State in a short time. Considering the need for digitization of file processing of the Offices not covered under OSWAS, the State Government decided to implement E-Office developed by NIC. CMGI was designated by the State Government to take up the task of implementing e-Office in all such Offices including State Universities, Autonomous Bodies, and PSUs. E-Office is designed with the objective of doing away with the practice of movement of hard files within an organization and integrating various unrelated activities within an organization. E-Office software is user-friendly and easy to use. The user can access the system using a standard internet browser. The complete system works with a centralized back-end database to store the necessary structured information, keyed in by the user. In Odisha e-Office has been implemented in 964 Government offices, to operate office functions remotely. e-Office is being implemented under the 5Ts Initiative of the General Administration & Public Grievances Department. I assert to mention that some Government offices are successfully doing intra-office file transactions through e-Office. In order to ensure transparency, accountability and data security & integrity e-Office plays an important role”

After the formal launching of the e-Office of the 41 Subordinate Offices of the Directorate of Fisheries, online files were processed by Shri Suresh Kumar Vashishth, IAS, Principal Secretary;& Prof. (Dr.)Kamaljit Singh, Vice Chancellor of Madhusudan Law University.

Dr Ashok Kumar Hota, DDG& SIO, NIC Odisha apprised “We are taking utmost care to implement e-Office in the Government offices. E-Office aims at transforming the government work culture and ethics in order to promote greater collaboration in the workplace thereby enhancing the efficiency & effectiveness of the organization. Within a very meagre source and resource, CMGI could implement e-Office in 1016 Government Offices. There are more than 100 offices in the pipeline for the implementation of e-Office at present. The acceptance of e-Offices in the Government office is quite encouraging.”

Appreciating the efforts of the Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative (CMGI), Chief Secretary of Odisha Sri Pradeep Kumar Jena, IAS told” I am glad to know that CMGI has progressed a lot in the implementation of e-Office in more than 1000 Government offices. CMGI, the administrative reforms wing of the General Administration and Public Grievance department has been instrumental in this endeavour. It has improved service delivery and governance by way of moulding knowledge and technology from the perspective of procedural requirements. The Center has done commendable jobs in developing the e-governance modules for timely and transparent delivery of G2C and G2B services online, quick resolution of public grievances through e-grievance system, effective management of human resources in Government establishments, automation of public offices, seamless transaction between the Directorate and the Secretariat, online training modules for Government officers, and creation of platforms for virtual meetings.

The Chief Secretary has asked CMGI to implement e-Office up to Panchayat offices, as the Jagatsinghpur District has implemented e-Office since 2019.

Prof.(Dr.) Umaballava Mohapatra, Vice Chancellor, Rajendra Univerisity, Bolangir and his team & Deepankar Das, Managing Director, OSIC Ltd & his team have joined the launching programme virtually. Ayaskant Kanungo, Sr. General Manager, Odisha Coal Power Ltd.; Pabitra Mandal, IAS (Retd.), Chief Administrative Officer, StartUp Odisha; Debabrata Mallick, Addl Secretary, GA & PG Department, S.K. Sarangi, Programme Coordinator, CMGI Surendranath Behera, Director, NIC along with senior officials of CMGI were present. Pinaki Mohanty, Project Coordinator, CMGI coordinated the programme & proposed the vote of thanks.