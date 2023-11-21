BMC Organises Capacity-Building Training Program for SDA Members

Bhubaneswar: The Slum Dweller Association (SDA) members embarked on a transformative journey today as the capacity-building training program was inaugurated today.

Under the chairmanship of BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange, the training program is set to unfold zone-wise over the next month. The program was inaugurated by BMC Additional Commissioner-III, Suryawanshi Mayur Bikash. The event took place at the South East Zone office, where 20 SDA members participated in the initiation of this empowering program.

Three key members from each SDA—President, Secretary, and Treasurer—will partake in this comprehensive training. The aim is to equip them with the necessary skills to efficiently oversee the 9 vertical works of the JAGA Mission, fostering a smooth collaboration with the community.

Distinguished attendees at today’s program included DC-Housing, Shri Ramesh Chandra Jena, ZDC South East Zone, Smt Rajalaxmi Nayak, ZCO, CO, Jaga Coordinator, and active participation from SDA members. Currently, there are 440 formed SDAs out of the total 471 slums, reflecting the robust community engagement within BMC jurisdiction.

The nine verticals under the Jaga Mission, including Road, Drain, IHT (Toilet), In-House Electricity, Street Light, Piped Water Connection, Parichaya, Open Space Development, and Child Play Equipments, will be expertly addressed during the training. Specialists will guide SDA members on how to effectively manage and contribute to each vertical.

A noteworthy highlight of the program is the emphasis on women’s participation. In alignment with the directive from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, works under the value of 15 lakh will be assigned to Self-Help Group (SHG) women rather than contractors. This strategic move not only enhances community involvement within BMC jurisdiction but also promotes significant economic growth among women.