Odisha CM Launches ‘Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana’

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Fisheries Day today (Nov 21), Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana’ (MMKY). The scheme has 16 programmes for fishermen and Rs 448 crore will be spent under the MMKY this year.

Launching the scheme, the Chief Minister called on the fishermen, pisciculture farmers and women self-help groups to avail benefits of the scheme launched for their welfare and development and to contribute to the prosperity of the country and the state.

The Odisha CM said that our state has abundant water resources and full utilisation of water resources for economic development is our goal. The chief minister also said that the main objective of this scheme is to increase fish production, create employment opportunities, empower women and above all develop the economy of the state.

Stating that the Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana’ will take all these programs further, he said that this scheme will be implemented under the 5T initiative. He said that more than 11,000 women SHGs, 50,000 pisciculture farmers and more than one lakh fishermen will benefit from the scheme.

Highlighting the improvement in fisheries development in the state, the Chief Minister said that the production of fish in the state has increased four times in the last 20 years. Marine fish exports have reached Rs 45,00 crores. He said that Odisha is the first state in the country to bring Odisha Fisheries Policy 2015 and Odisha Reservoir Fisheries Policy 2012 to increase fish production. He said that Odisha has become self-reliant in the production of fish oil today.

Stating that the state government is working for the welfare of the poor and the fishermen, the Chief Minister said that many steps have been taken by giving more importance to their social security, food security, employment and nutrition.

Attending the program, the Minister of Fisheries and Animal Resources, Ranendra Pratap Swain gave detailed information regarding the various aspects of this scheme. On World Fisheries Day today, he said the scheme would help transform the state’s fisheries sector.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Co-operation Dept Commissioner-Cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal, Chancellor of OUAT Prof. Pravat Kumar Roul and other senior officials were present in the program. District Collectors and fishermen in various districts joined the launching event virtually.