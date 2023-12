Mumbai: Dunki Drop 3 update – the track Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se is now out and it is Shah Rukh Khan’s favourite one from the film. The song only has stills of Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal missing homeland more than ever as they embark on a journey together. The track has been melodiously sung by Sonu Nigam. The lyrics are by Javed Akhtar and Pritam has composed the music. Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his post that this song is meant for the memories of motherland and people dearest to us. Shah Rukh Khan, releasing the song on social media, shared an extensive note.

Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “Aaj aise hi dil mein aaya yeh gaana toh aapke saath share kar raha hoon…Raju aur Sonu naam se hi lagte hain ke apne hi koi honge. Aur yeh gaana joh dono ne banaya hai, yeh bhi apnon ka hai. Apne ghar waalon ki yaadon ka hai…apni mitti ka hai…apne desh ki baahon mein sukoon milne ka hai. Hum sab kabhi na kabhi apne ghar se…gaon se…shehar se door nikal jaate hain…zindagi banane ke liye…lekin dil hamaara apne gharon mein hi rehta hai…desh mein hi rehta hai. Mera favourite from Dunki….” The song delves into the profound ache of yearning for one’s homeland, a sentiment that resonates deep within the hearts of those separated from their roots in pursuit of a brighter future.

Following the musical journey that was kickstarted by Dunki Drop 2, Lutt Putt Gaya, the anticipation for the Sonu Nigam track was at an all-time high amongst audiences. Crafted by the musical maestro Pritam, this melody first made an appearance in Dunki Drop 1, the video unit of the film, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating the collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Sonu Nigam after a considerable hiatus. The duo, known for creating magnetic melodies and moments over the years, is set to recreate their magical synergy in this hauntingly beautiful track – “Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se.

Drawn from real-life stories, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship, that weaves together wildly disparate stories, providing both hilarious and heart-breaking answers to the challenges faced by its characters. The song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se narrates the longing felt by Hardy, Manu, Buggu, and Balli to see their home and loved ones as they embark on a life-changing journey in the film.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. Dunki is slated to release in December 2023.