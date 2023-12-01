Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ is now streaming on Netflix!

Pooja Entertainment’s ‘Mission Raniganj’ has indeed come along with an immensely intriguing and captivating tale of courage and resilience on the big screens. While the film left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience, it emerged as one of the most cherished and reviewed films of 2023. After paving a successful journey on the big screens, the film has arrived on the OTT grounds and is now exclusively available on Netflix.

The time has come when the audience can finally get to watch the story of a valiant mission led by the courageous Late Jaswant Singh Gill to rescue coal miners in 1989 as ‘Mission Raniganj’ starring Akshay Kumar is now available only on Netflix. The film has ruled the hearts of the audience and now it’s all set to create the same magic on the OTT screens. In fact, it also emerged as the first choice of the audience on National Cinema Day.

‘Mission Raniganj’ has indeed touched the hearts of millions with its gripping narrative.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offers audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

