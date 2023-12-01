One killed, another critically hurt after Trailer collide with truck in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: One person was killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries after a trailer collided with a truck on National Highway-53 in Chinimahul area under Jamankira Police limits in Sambalpur district.

The two drivers were trapped between the vehicles as they collided. One of them died on the spot and another was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The deceased has not been identified yet.

The police and fire brigades reached the spot and started an investigation. Due to the road mishap, vehicular movement had been stopped for a long time. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Further details are awaited.