Dua Lipa holidays in Rajasthan, surprises fans with pics

Rajasthan: Dua Lipa recently treated her fans by sharing a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle. Through the photos, the singer and songwriter wished them happy holidays. But what excited everyone was the pictures that featured Dua in Rajasthan, India.

The pictures also showed Dua with her friends as she enjoyed the scenic beauty of the state. However, she did not mention anything about her visit in the caption.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu (red heart emoji) Sending love light, health and happiness for the year ahead (sic).”

The three-time Grammy Award winner, Dua Lipa, was last seen in India as she made her debut performance in the country back in November 2019.