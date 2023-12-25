Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt REVEAL their daughter Raha’s face on Christmas

By Ananya Pattnaik
Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor always serve major couple goals. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their first public appearance with their daughter on the auspicious occasion of Christmas at Shashi Kapoor’s house for a lavish Christmas brunch with their entire family.

Ranbir was seen holding his little one in his arms with Alia by their side. Raha is melting hearts with her cute pictures and people are gushing over her looks.

Their daughter was looking adorable in the pink outfit. The couple with their daughter for a while waved at the paparazzi and left after a while. Alia Bhatt was also spotted wearing a cute reindeer hairband as well. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha, on November 6, 2022.

 

