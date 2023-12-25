BTS’ Jimin becomes first soloist ever to have 7 songs with 100 No. 1’s each on iTunes charts

Seoul: K-pop idol Jimin from the famous South Korean boy band BTS has made history once again. The 28-year-old singer and dancer reached an impressive milestone on the international iTunes charts by becoming the first soloist in the world to have seven songs with 100 No. 1s each.

Jimin’s latest single, Closer Than This, reached the number one rank on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 106 different regions around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and Australia.

Jimin’s latest accomplishment is an impressive feat, considering the fact that his latest single was up against famous Christmas hits. Despite the stiff competition, Jimin’s Closer Than This defeated Wham’s Last Christmas on the UK charts and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You in the United States.

With this achievement, Jimin is now the first and only solo artist from any country to have seven different songs top the iTunes charts in at least 100 regions around the world. Previously, he raked in 100 No. 1s for the songs- Filter, With You, VIBE, Set Me Free Pt. 2, Like Crazy, and Angel Pt. 1.