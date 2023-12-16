Dry Day’s first song ‘Halla Macha’ out now!

Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkars starter Hindi Original movie Dry Day is gearing up for a fantastic release week. Setting up the mood for the feel-good film, the first song, an upbeat Holi anthem Halla Macha was released today. Sung by the dynamic duo of Dev Negi and Akasa Singh, who set the tone with their powerful vocals, the music is composed by Javed-Mohsin and is penned by Danish Sabri.

Fully drenched in the vibrant colours of Holi, Jitendra Kumar, and Shriya Pilgaonkar the ‘Halla Macha’ song has set the right tone for this colourful festival. Well-filled with amazing desi beats, the leading pair exudes all the Holi vibes with their energetic dance. It’s well-filled with all the colours and will rule the dance floors this Holi season.

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures in association with Amazon Studios, Dry Day features Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 22 in Hindi along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.