Woman Held for Drug Peddling In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bharatpur police have arrested a 20-year-old woman drug peddler in Bhubaneswar and seized eight kg of ganja from her possession. The accused has been identified as Chumkilata Malik.

As per reports, Chumki was smuggling the contraband from Kandhamal to Bhubaneswar in an autorickshaw. Based on intelligence input, the police followed the vehicle and seized the contraband.

The auto driver, Sonu Digal has also been detained in this regard. A case has been registered against the accused in the police station.