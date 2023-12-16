ECoR Received Two Prestigious National Awards in 68th National Railways Award Ceremony

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway has received two prestigious Efficiency Awards, i.e., Efficiency Shields in the field of Commercial and Security segment, jointly with other Zonal Railways. ECoR General Manager Shri Manoj Sharma along with Principal Chief Commercial Manager Shri V. R. Lenin received Efficiency Shield for Commercial and Shri Sharma along with Principal Chief Security Commissioner Shri Alok Bohra received Efficiency Shield for Security from Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics & Information Technology; in a function held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Apart from this, ECoR has also received one individual award. Divisional Operations Manager of Khurda Road Railway Division Shri Randhi Manoj Babu received “Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar” from Hon’ble Minister of Railways for his dedication to the service in freight loading revenue generation and attracting new stake holders for transportation of new commodities.

Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw conferred Award / Shields to best performing Railway personnel for promoting best practices among Railway employees, today (15th December, 2023) at the 68th Railway Week Central Function – Ati Vishist Rail Seva Puraskar-2023 which was being organised at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Shields were presented to Zonal Railways/ PSU’s for best performance in particular field.

The Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines, Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of State for Railways & Textile, Smt. Darshana Jardosh; Chairman & CEO and Members of Railway Board, General Managers of all Zonal Railways and heads of Production Units of Railways and PSUs of Railways were also graced the occasion.

Altogether, 100 Railway Employees from various Zonal Railways, Production Units & Railway PSUs all over the country were awarded for their outstanding services along with 21 Efficiency Shields.