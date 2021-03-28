Drug Racket: Two More Drug Peddlers Held In Puri

Puri: Police arrested two more drug peddlers involved in the illegal trade in Puri town on Sunday.

Those arrested are Manas Kumar Pattanaik(30)and Saumyakanta Baliarsingh(28) of Palla village under Khordha Town police limits. The accused persons have been forwarded to the court.

Acting on reliable inputs, the cops conducted raids and apprehended the duo on Sunday. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC.

Worthwhile to mention that earlier seven accused were arrested in this connection. The total number of persons arrested has risen to 9, police sources said.