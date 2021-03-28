India Reports 62,714 New COVID-19 Cases

New Delhi: India today registered 62,714 new cases of Coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, biggest one-day surge in nearly five months, according to Union Health Ministry’s latest update.

With this, the total number of cases reached 1,19,71,624.

Meanwhile, 312 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the deadly disease stands at 1,61,552.

On the other hand, over 1.13 crore people have recovered from the highly infectious disease. Currently, the country has 4,86,310 active cases.