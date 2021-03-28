Cops gun down notorious gangster during encounter

New Delhi: Police gunned down a notorious gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja who escaped from police custody at GTB Hospital on Saturday night.

He was killed during an encounter. Around three days ago, Fajja was taken to the GTB Hospital for treatment. During this time, the cops were surrounded by 10 armed assailants who threw chilli powder at them and opened fire. A total of over 20 rounds were fired by both sides.

After investigation, one of the teams of the New Delhi Range of Special Cell received a tip-off that the gangster was hiding in Tulsi Apartments. The cops monitored Fajja’s activities for a day and formed a team led by inspectors Sunil Rajain and Ravinder Joshi.

At around 12.45 am, the cops asked the man to surrender but he fired. In retaliation, the cops also opened fire and the man was gunned down. The police said that a few days ago, gangster Kala Rana approached Priyavarat from Bangkok and asked him to coordinate with Fajja.