Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna Joins Ajay Devgn And Tabu

Mumbai: Actor Akshaye Khanna joined Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Abhishek Pathak’s directorial Drishyam 2.

This will be Ajay and Akshaye’s fourth film together as the two actors appear together in a movie after 12 years.

Ajay and Akshaye have earlier worked together in several movies including Anees Bazmee’s Deewangee, JP Dutta’s LOC and Priyadarshan’s Aakrosh.

The movie sees Ajay as Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu (IGP Meera Deshmukh), Shriya Saran (Nandini Salgaonkar) and Ajay and Shriya’s two daughters, Ishita Dutta (Anju) and Mrunal Jadhav (Anu).

‘Drishyam 2’ has commenced its shoot in Mumbai with Ajay Devgn and will be extensively shot in Goa in the following months. It begins 7 years after the events in the first film and tests Vijay’s resolve to protect his family for whom he would cross any limits.