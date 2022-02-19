Asia’s Biggest Bio-CNG Plant ‘Gobar-Dhan’ Inaugurated In Indore

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Asia’s biggest Bio-CNG plant, the Gobar-Dhan plant, in Indore on Saturday.

The Indore Bio-CNG plant has been constructed under the overarching principles of “waste to wealth” and “circular economy” for maximising resource recovery. The plant is in line with PM Modi’s vision of creating “garbage-free cities” under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Gobar-Dhan plant, with a capacity to treat 550 tonnes of segregated wet organic waste per day, is expected to produce around 17,000 kg CNG and 100 tonnes of organic compost every day.

Based on zero-landfill models, the plant will not generate rejects by maximising resource recovery.

It is also expected to yield multiple environmental benefits like reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, providing green energy along with organic compost as fertiliser, as per PMO.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said that initiative of the Bio-CNG plant is very important as the wet waste released from houses, animals and farms in villages are “in a way Gobar Dhan”.

“In the coming two years, work is being done to build such Gobar-Dhan Bio-CNG plants in 75 major municipal bodies of the country. This campaign will go a long way in making India’s cities clean, pollution-free, clean energy,” the Prime Minister said.

The inauguration event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.