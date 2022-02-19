Snapchat Introduces First Live Location Feature

Washington: Snapchat introduced a real-time location sharing feature. The new feature, which is rolling out to all Snapchat users globally, will let users share their real-time whereabouts with friends to let them know that they are en-route to meet up or when they are going home along at night.

With the new location sharing feature, users on Snapchat can share their live location updates with friends for a period between 15 minutes and up to eight hours. The feature works only between friends on an individual basis. This means that your live location will not be visible to the entire community on the platform and will only be shared with the friend who you have selected from the app.

As per The Verge, the feature is similar to the Find My app on iOS, where users who’ve opted in can see and share the precise location. The Snapchat setting can be enabled for 15 minutes or a few hours with individual users and is only available between mutual friends on the app.

In order to lower the risk of stalking or being pressured to constantly share location, users can pause sharing without sending the other party a notification, Snapchat said. The feature is off by default and there is no option to share real-time location with all Snapchat friends.