Dior Men Unveils Campaign With BTS’ Jimin

Seoul: BTS member and Dior global ambassador Jimin is the face of the spring 2024 Dior Men campaign, slated to drop Tuesday. It is the first for the South Korean singer, dancer and songwriter since he was revealed as global ambassador for the French luxury house in January. The spring 2024 images has been shot by Alasdair McLellan.

It’s not insignificant that Jimin was chosen as the muse. Known for his sense of style, at the forefront of fashion, he is one of the most photogenic idols of the moment. And while the South Korean population is the largest consumer of luxury goods in the world according to the recent study of the American bank Morgan Stanley, the singers of music groups in this country are very popular with fashion brands.