Indians in Israel Contact Embassy for Assistance: External Affairs MoS

New Delhi: V. Muraleedharan, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, stated on Sunday that Indian citizens living in Israel can get assistance from the Indian Embassy.

Speaking to local media representatives, he urged Indian citizens in Israel to take the Ministry of External Affairs’ advice and remain in secure shelters.

He claimed that only those in Israel know the situation there and that Indian embassy employees there are prepared to assist Indian citizens living there.

Indian nationals are urged to exercise extreme caution in that nation, according to a warning published in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Contact the Indian Embassy in Israel at +97235226748 or email cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in if you require immediate assistance.

For the first time since May of last year, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a volley of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday after announcing a new military operation against the Jewish state.

Around 700 Israeli people were killed, and more than 1,000 were hurt. Israeli reprisals resulted in the deaths of 230 Palestinians and more than 1,500 injuries.