Resentment Grows Over Talcher Medical College’s Delayed Opening, Locals Warns Unrest

Talcher: Locals are miffed at the excessive delay in opening the eagerly anticipated Mahanadi Institute of Medical Science and Research(MIMSAR) in Talcher.

Although the medical college’s construction was finished in 2019, the hospital is yet to open, much to the displeasure of the neighborhood’s residents.

Due to a lack of upkeep, the building has begun to crack. The medical facility has been abandoned and used as a ghost den for three to four years. Despite the community’s repeated pleas for the medical center to function, it was claimed that the state government and the district administration have been oblivious to them.

Despite the local MLA’s announcement that the medical college would begin operations by the end of October 2023, the pledge looks empty. The people are now threatening to stage a protest in the coming days because of this spreading their dissatisfaction.

Locals expressed outrage at the state government and district administration for postponing the medical college’s commissioning. They warned of unrest if the facility is not operational immediately.

Despite the building’s 2019 inauguration by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the state administration has failed to make it operational, a local stated.

We will protest and shut down the Talcher coal mines and railroad lines. Another local, in a final warning, said that the government treats the Talcher population quite casually.